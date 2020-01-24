Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.77.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $911,784.94. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,338 shares of company stock valued at $29,185,540.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,450,000. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $74.47. 1,278,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,591. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $107.34.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.23 million. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

