ZoomAway Travel (CVE:ZMA) Shares Up 7.1%

ZoomAway Travel Inc (CVE:ZMA) was up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 116,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,049,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market cap of $4.55 million and a P/E ratio of -4.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

About ZoomAway Travel (CVE:ZMA)

ZoomAway Travel Inc provides technology and marketing platforms for hotels, golf courses, ski resorts, and other lodging and activity providers. It offers a proprietary hotel-based software that enables it to add activities, including golf reservations, ski lift tickets, spa appointments, concert tickets, tours, charters, and various modes of transportation to hotel room purchases, as well as bundles the price into one payment.

