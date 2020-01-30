zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €97.00 ($112.79).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ZO1 has been the subject of a number of research reports. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Commerzbank set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

zooplus stock traded up €2.10 ($2.44) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €82.00 ($95.35). 20,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,013. zooplus has a 12-month low of €72.90 ($84.77) and a 12-month high of €126.80 ($147.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $570.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €81.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is €102.02.

About zooplus

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading