zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €106.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective by equities research analysts at Commerzbank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.67% from the company’s previous close.

ZO1 has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €97.00 ($112.79).

Shares of ETR:ZO1 opened at €79.90 ($92.91) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $570.90 million and a P/E ratio of -80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.31. zooplus has a one year low of €72.90 ($84.77) and a one year high of €126.80 ($147.44). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €81.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is €102.02.

zooplus Company Profile

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

