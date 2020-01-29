zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €185.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) target price on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZO1. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €99.00 ($115.12).

Shares of ZO1 opened at €80.50 ($93.60) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €81.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.47 million and a P/E ratio of -80.90. zooplus has a 52 week low of €72.90 ($84.77) and a 52 week high of €126.80 ($147.44).

About zooplus

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

