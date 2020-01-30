zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €82.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZO1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Commerzbank set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €97.00 ($112.79).

ETR ZO1 traded up €2.30 ($2.67) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €82.20 ($95.58). 28,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The company has a 50 day moving average of €81.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of €102.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05. zooplus has a 52-week low of €72.90 ($84.77) and a 52-week high of €126.80 ($147.44). The firm has a market cap of $587.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.61.

zooplus Company Profile

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

