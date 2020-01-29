zooplus (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €100.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. zooplus has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €99.00 ($115.12).

ZO1 opened at €80.50 ($93.60) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $549.47 million and a PE ratio of -80.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05. zooplus has a 1 year low of €72.90 ($84.77) and a 1 year high of €126.80 ($147.44). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €81.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €102.21.

About zooplus

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

