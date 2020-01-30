zooplus (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €75.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been given a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 6.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €97.00 ($112.79).

Shares of ETR ZO1 opened at €79.90 ($92.91) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €81.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €102.02. zooplus has a 1-year low of €72.90 ($84.77) and a 1-year high of €126.80 ($147.44). The firm has a market capitalization of $570.90 million and a P/E ratio of -80.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05.

About zooplus

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

