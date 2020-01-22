Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) PT Lowered to GBX 540

Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) had its price objective trimmed by Peel Hunt from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 540 ($7.10) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ZTF opened at GBX 383.08 ($5.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.07, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $195.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 440.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 474.29. Zotefoams has a 1 year low of GBX 300 ($3.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 690 ($9.08).

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polymer foam in the United Kingdom and Eire, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefins, High-Performance Products (HPP), and MuCell Extrusion LLC (MEL) segments. It offers AZOTE family of polyolefin foams under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and ZOTEK range of high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK F, ZOTEK N, and ZOTEK PEBA brand names.

