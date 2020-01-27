ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) Earns Sell Rating from Zacks Investment Research

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ZovioInc . in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of ZVO opened at $1.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39. ZovioInc . has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $104.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million.

In other ZovioInc . news, CEO Andrew S. Clark bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ZovioInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ZovioInc . during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ZovioInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZovioInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in ZovioInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

About ZovioInc .

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZovioInc . (ZVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com