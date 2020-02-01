ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ZovioInc . in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

ZovioInc . stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.59. 57,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,924. ZovioInc . has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $10.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million.

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Clark bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZVO. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZovioInc . in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,693,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZovioInc . in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZovioInc . in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZovioInc . in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZovioInc . in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000.

ZovioInc . Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

