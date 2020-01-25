Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Receives CHF 382 Consensus PT from Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 383.54.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZURN. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 375 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 395 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 405 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 440 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 424 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

