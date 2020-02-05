Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 375 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a CHF 375 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 385 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 420 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays set a CHF 424 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 440 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 405 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 383.54.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

