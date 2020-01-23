Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) will announce earnings per share of ($0.84) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.14). Zymeworks posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 354.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($0.65). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 112.95% and a negative return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZYME shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

ZYME stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.76. 91,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,394. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.75. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 100.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 42.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 181.2% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

