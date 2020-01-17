Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Short Interest Up 9.1% in December

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 529,100 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 485,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZYME. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 82,322.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,083 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,847,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Zymeworks by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zymeworks by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 60,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Zymeworks by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZYME stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.96. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 25.72% and a negative net margin of 112.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

