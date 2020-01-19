Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.69

Shares of Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.69 and last traded at $48.20, with a volume of 370501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.11.

ZYME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 25.72% and a negative net margin of 112.95%. The business had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 312.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,368,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,466,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,703 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 82,322.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,847,000. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Company Profile (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

