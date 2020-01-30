Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 4,930,000 shares. Currently, 29.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Shares of ZYNE stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $120.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 4.56. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $16.47.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. On average, research analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 110.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZYNE. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

