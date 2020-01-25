Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ZYNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

ZYNE stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 4.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $16.47.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYNE. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 110.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

