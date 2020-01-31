Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Shares of ZYNE stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 4.56.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYNE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 110.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

