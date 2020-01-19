Zynga Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Zynga in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Zynga’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $345.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Barclays set a $6.00 price target on Zynga and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.36.

Zynga stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. Zynga has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.75, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the third quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Zynga by 232.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 12,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $76,046.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,112.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,256,980 shares of company stock valued at $14,456,146 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

