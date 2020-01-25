Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg Sells 12,000 Shares

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $79,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 718,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,068.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. Zynga Inc has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $345.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.56 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Zynga Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $6.00 target price on shares of Zynga and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Zynga by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

