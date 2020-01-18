Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Sells $34,250.00 in Stock

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,974.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ellen F. Siminoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $31,350.00.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14. Zynga Inc has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $345.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.56 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zynga by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 289,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Zynga by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $16,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

