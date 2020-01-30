Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Short Interest Update

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,770,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the December 31st total of 63,040,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.29. Zynga has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $6.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $345.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zynga from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $6.00 price target on Zynga and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.41.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,688 shares in the company, valued at $822,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 6,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $39,513.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,635.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,268,980 shares of company stock valued at $14,535,226 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Zynga by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Zynga by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Zynga by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,906,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after acquiring an additional 211,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

