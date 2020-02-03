Zynga (ZNGA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Zynga to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $6.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.50, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Zynga has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $6.92.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zynga from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays set a $6.00 price target on Zynga and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.57.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $34,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,478 shares in the company, valued at $838,974.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,052,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $6,622,734.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,589,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,996,162.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,268,980 shares of company stock worth $14,535,226 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

